Carson Wentz frustrated by offense’s lack of consistency

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz felt the team’s offense took a step “in the right direction” last week, but that doesn’t leave him feeling that all is well with the unit.

The Eagles posted 31 points after scoring 19 points over back-to-back losses to the Patriots and Seahawks. That wasn’t enough for them to beat the Dolphins and it wasn’t enough for Wentz to shake the frustrations that have come with a season that has played out far differently than anyone around the team hoped it would.

“It seems almost every week it’s something different,” Wentz said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We’re either shooting ourselves in the foot, I’m turning the ball over, missing throws, you know, that is the situation. It’s the consistency. The lack of it is frustrating.”

It didn’t hurt that the Dolphins brought a forgiving defense with them into last week’s game. The Eagles get another one in the Giants on Monday night, although it remains to be seen if that will be enough to snap their three-game losing streak.