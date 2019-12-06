Cedrick Wilson could miss rest of season with sprained ACL

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson was active Thursday night. It was the first time he dressed on game day since Oct. 20.

Now, Wilson’s season likely is over.

Wilson sprained his anterior cruciate ligament on an incompletion late in the loss to the Bears.

The injury is a four- to six-week injury, Jason Garrett told reporters Friday.

Punter Chris Jones strained an abdominal muscle, but the Cowboys expect him to be able to play with the injury.

The Cowboys hope running back Tony Pollard can return to practice next week. Pollard injured his ankle in Tuesday’s practice and was inactive Thursday.

Weakside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who has missed the past three games and four of the past six, will undergo further testing on his neck Monday.

“We’re going to do right by Leighton Vander Esch,” Garrett said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “He’s not going to rush back. We’re not going to rush him back, but obviously he’s champing at the bit to play. He’s been an impactful player for us.”