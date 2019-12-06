Dak Prescott injured right index finger, left hand

Getty Images

Fox cameras caught Dak Prescott shaking his right hand after hitting it on a helmet with his follow-through during Thursday night’s game.

The Cowboys quarterback came out of the game not only having injured the index finger on his right hand, but he also sprained his left hand, Jason Garrett said during a conference call Friday afternoon.

Garrett, though, adds that the team expects Prescott to play in the team’s next game Dec. 15.

Prescott has never missed a game in his career, playing all 61 games in his four seasons.

Prescott leads the NFL in attempts, completions and yards, but in the Cowboys’ three-game losing streak, he has completed only 59.5 percent of his passes for 901 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions and a lost fumble.

The Cowboys, despite their 6-7 record, remain in first place in the NFC East and with the best odds to win the division because of their victory over the Eagles earlier in the season.