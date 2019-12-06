Dalvin Cook will play Sunday against the Lions

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday as the team did not give him a designation.

Cook left Monday night’s game after taking a shot to the chest against the Seahawks. He played 24 of the 54 snaps.

“I don’t think this thing can get any worse,” Cook said earlier this week, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I just think us being smart about it on Monday night was the best thing for what we have going forward. That was the best thing, to shut it down on Monday night, so I can be ready to roll on Sunday.”

Cook lost a fumble Monday night, his second lost fumble of the season, but coach Mike Zimmer isn’t concerned about Cook’s ball security.

“He’s not going to fumble,” Zimmer said. “Let’s just say that.”

The Vikings list receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) as doubtful, and Thielen is not expected to play. Offensive tackle Riley Reiff (concussion) is questionable.