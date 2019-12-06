Daniel Jones “very unlikely” to play Monday

Getty Images

It’s increasingly obvious that Eli Manning will be back in the saddle Monday against the Eagles.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said it was “very unlikely” that rookie quarterback Daniel Jones would be ready to play.

Jones hasn’t practiced this week because of a high ankle sprain, and they’re not even sounding certain that he’ll return at all this year.

That gives the 38-year-old Manning a chance at a victory lap (or a non-victory lap) after losing the starting job earlier this year.

He’ll at least have some receiving targets at his disposal, as Shurmur said tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Golden Tate should be available.