Dee Ford set to play for 49ers this weekend

The 49ers are trying to bounce back from their second loss of the season and they’ll have Dee Ford‘s help in that effort.

Ford has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that the defensive end will be in the lineup against the Saints on Sunday. He’s been a limited participant in practice this week.

Ford had 14 tackles, 6.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in his first 10 games as a member of the 49ers.

Shanahan said safety Jaqusiki Tartt (rib) and defensive tackle Jullian Taylor (elbow) will not play against New Orleans. They were the only players to miss practice on Friday.