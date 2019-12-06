Eagles players felt “sense of urgency” in Thursday’s padded practice

Getty Images

The Eagles are carrying a three-game losing streak into Monday night’s game against the Giants and they tried something different at Thursday’s practice in hopes of setting the stage for a victory.

The team usually drops their shoulder pads after one session of team work, but head coach Doug Pederson had the players keep them on for the entire workout on Thursday. Right tackle Lane Johnson called it “one of our best practices” and right guard Brandon Brooks said the team received the message Pederson was trying to send.

“It kind of set the tone, you know. This isn’t a cakewalk, it’s not a walk-through,” Brooks said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s not something where you lose a game and it’s just back to regularly scheduled programming. There’s a sense of urgency that needs to happen. By putting the pads on, I think he set the tone.”

We’ll see if this helps get the team a better result and what the Eagles will try next week in the event they run their losing streak to four games on Monday night.