Florida CB Chris Henderson will skip bowl game after declaring for draft

Florida cornerback Chris Henderson will forgo his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft. He will not play in the Gators’ bowl game.

Henderson announced his decision on social media.

“I am excited to be one step closer to turning my lifelong dream into a reality,” Henderson wrote on social media.

Henderson had a career-best 11 pass breakups in nine games this season. He missed three games with an injury.

He finished his career with six interceptions, though he had none this season.