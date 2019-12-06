Greg Olsen out for Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers are going into their first game of the interim era without one of their most consistent players.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Olsen suffered a concussion last week when Washington linebacker Ryan Anderson hit him helmet-to-helmet. Anderson was ejected for the hit.

That leaves a committee of Ian Thomas, Chris Manhertz, and fullback Alex Armah to

Tackle Greg Little is also out, and pass-rusher Mario Addison is listed as questionable but is expected to play.