Jason Garrett: Cowboys will take “real close, hard look” at kicker

Getty Images

Jason Garrett isn’t getting fired by the Cowboys today, but Brett Maher could be.

Appearing Friday morning on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, the Cowboys head coach acknowledged that change may be coming at the kicker position after Maher missed another field goal on Thursday night in Chicago.

“Obviously, we have to do a close evaluation of it,” Garrett said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “We brought three kickers in earlier in the week. We decided to give Brett an opportunity this week. It didn’t work out. So we have to take a real close, hard look at that.”

Four words in what he said are critical: “It didn’t work out.”

And so it’s likely just a matter of time before Maher is out in Dallas.

Before Patriots fans start pondering the possibility of the kickerless team jamming Maher into the lineup for Sunday against the Chiefs, remember this: The NFL won’t let a player play two games in the same week. Likewise, any player waived today can’t be claimed until Monday.