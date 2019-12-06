Jerry Jones swears on the air, gets dumped from live radio interview

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has never been known for his filter, but he was particularly unfiltered in a radio interview this morning.

As Jones talked about all the ways he’s disappointed in his 6-7 team, he was heard muttering, “bulls–t,” before the confused hosts on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas lost contact with him.

At that point, the station’s program director got on the air to explain that the station’s system that prevents callers from using curse words live on the radio had cut Jones off. Jones apparently swore twice during the interview, and the second time they tried to bleep him, it dumped the call.

Jones is certainly not hiding his disappointment, either with head coach Jason Garrett or his players, whom Jones says are not playing well enough. Jones said everyone in the building is upset with how the season is going.

“We all feel like hell,” Jones said.

The good news for Jones is that his team still has a good chance of winning the NFC East. A 6-7 team with a good chance of winning its division might sound like bulls–t, but it’s not.