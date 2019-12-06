Jerry Jones: We have to play better, that’s all there is to it

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not happy with how his football team has been playing in recent weeks, but don’t ask him if he’s embarrassed about the team’s efforts.

That question was posed to Jones during a Friday morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan and offered a rebuke rather than a response to the question.

“Get your damn act together yourself,” Jones said. “Settle down a little bit. I don’t like your attitude to come in. I’ve been traveling all night and don’t have the patience to jack with you today.”

Jones was briefly dropped from the call for repeatedly cursing because the station’s system dumps callers who use swear words while on the air. Once the discussion switched back to the team, Jones said that the answer to what’s gone wrong for the team is very simple.

“We’ve got to play better,” Jones said. “That’s all there is to it. . . . We have not played at the level that I thought our personnel would play at when I look back at the entire season.”

Jones said there are a “litany of places to start to correct” while noting that there aren’t going to be any players walking through the door from outside who make a real difference at this point in the season. He also said that Jason Garrett won’t be going anywhere right now because you “quit on yourself” when you quit on your coach.

That’s a similar message to the one he sent after Thursday night’s loss and Jones said the responsibility falls mostly on him because he’s the one that put the team together. That probably won’t lead to Jones the owner firing Jones the G.M., but other changes are likely to come if the Cowboys can’t pull out of their tailspin.