Jerry Jones will not make coaching change this week

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was mad after Thursday’s 31-24 loss to the Bears.

But not mad enough to make a coaching change.

Jones told reporters the Cowboys just have to play better.

“We’ll line them up here next week,” Jones said. “We’re going to go practice, and we’re going to try to win a football game. Everybody that’s in here that’s healthy will be playing, and everybody who is in here coaching will be coaching. We’ve just got to play better.”

The Cowboys lost their third consecutive game and have dropped seven of 10 since opening with a 3-0 record. They are 6-7 but remain atop the middling NFC East.

But the Cowboys don’t look anything like a playoff team much less a team that could go on a postseason run to fulfill Jones’ fairytale dream. The owner seemed to realize that watching Thursday’s game.

“They took it to us,” Jones said. “We’ve just got to see if we can step in here and win a game. I don’t care if we stay in contention all the way down until they have the playoffs, we’ve got to start showing our fans, more importantly, show ourselves we can do the things to win games.”

Jones criticized the coaching staff after the team’s loss to the Patriots in Week 12. He was asked Thursday if that criticism has contributed to the Cowboys’ lackluster play.

He didn’t appreciate the question.

“The same way that my praise of them is contributing,” Jones said. “You may have noticed that I’ve been praising them, too. So much for words. Seriously. So much for words.”

Dak Prescott said earlier this week it was put up or shut up time. It seems it’s shut-up time in Dallas.