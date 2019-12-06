Jerry Jones wonders whether his players are playing well enough

Posted by Mike Florio on December 6, 2019, 9:13 AM EST
Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones keeps trying to get that lawnmower started.

Jones, who seems to think that the right combination of words will light a fire under his underachieving team, has tried after recent losses to call out coach Jason Garrett and to unconditionally support him. After last night’s loss to the Bears, Jones tried a different approach: Subtly but unmistakably, he called out the players for not playing well enough.

“These guys are mentally OK for me, and all these guys are talented enough for me, so that’s good,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “I’m questioning how to put together a coordinated one that complements each other, how to put together a team that can win a football game. . . . We’re not collectively getting together as a team and doing the things it takes to win ball games.”

Jones, who made himself the General Manager of the franchise when he purchased it 30 years ago and who continues to serve in that role, could be overlooking his own failure to recognize that individual pieces need to fit together in a way that enhances their abilities. And maybe, after all these years, he still hasn’t cracked the code on how to get the whole to be greater than the sum of the parts.

Regardless, Jones thinks he can talk his team into doing what it has, in recent weeks, consistently failed to do.

“It’s leveled out here,” Jones said. “It’s losing, losing, losing. I’m not trying to be funny here, but the point is we’ve got to win a football game. I don’t care what the standings are, what the numbers are. We had thought that we could come up here and play a good team, play a fine football game and get our act to where we’re starting to look like a team that could — if we by the slim chance get in the playoffs — where we could win. We can’t do that until we play and start winning the football games, and we’ve got three more to play. When we do that, we can go.”

But they haven’t. And Jones seems to be increasingly desperate to make it happen. It’s fair to ask, however, whether his efforts to coax a victory from his players and his coaching staff is actually making things worse.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Jerry Jones wonders whether his players are playing well enough

  3. Jimmy’s own fantasy team not performing up to expectations?
    He may need to hire an actual GM one of these years.

  5. I’m not Even a Cowboy’s fan, but all this is self inflicted by Jerry, and his ego. He might as well be the Owner, GM and Coach if he thinks he can do it better than the people he hires.

  6. The real problem that Jerry has is he cannot shake his envy of the Patriots Dynasty and that his Cowboys are third all time in SB tied with SF behind New England and Pittsburgh. He thinks he deserves titles based on Cowboys brand. But titles are won by players who perform best under pressure which Cowboys are seriously lacking. That is why he blew a gasket after the loss to New England. He thought he was going to beat the mighty Patriots and stop a dynasty. Good luck with that Jerruh.

    Is there a more underachieving roster in NFL Jerry? The Cowboys can look better than they are when way ahead and no pressure. But any kind of adversity and they crumble under pressure like debutantes and divas.

  9. To Florio’s point the other day about playoff format – if I were a wildcard team with a much better record, I’d happily give up a home playoff game (economics aside) to go on the road and play Dallas or Philly.

  10. The solution is simple, Jerry … act now before it’s too late! Fire Garrett and appoint yourself head coach so we can watch you turn purple on the sidelines instead of the occasional spy shot into the owners’ box.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!