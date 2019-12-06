John Harbaugh: Tim Ryan comment “not relevant” to what we’re trying to do

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Friday that he has no interest in discussing the 49ers’ decision to suspend radio broadcaster Tim Ryan for this week’s game due to a comment he made about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ryan said that Jackson excels at handoffs because his “dark skin with a dark football” makes it easier for him to conceal the ball. Harbaugh was asked about that comment and the fallout from it during a Friday press conference.

“I don’t really know too much about it or understand the context of it. It’s not relevant to what we’re trying to accomplish right now,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Ryan said he regretted his “choice of words in trying to describe the conditions of the game” and apologized to Jackson for the comment.