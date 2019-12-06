John Harbaugh: Tim Ryan comment “not relevant” to what we’re trying to do

December 6, 2019
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Friday that he has no interest in discussing the 49ers’ decision to suspend radio broadcaster Tim Ryan for this week’s game due to a comment he made about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ryan said that Jackson excels at handoffs because his “dark skin with a dark football” makes it easier for him to conceal the ball. Harbaugh was asked about that comment and the fallout from it during a Friday press conference.

“I don’t really know too much about it or understand the context of it. It’s not relevant to what we’re trying to accomplish right now,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Ryan said he regretted his “choice of words in trying to describe the conditions of the game” and apologized to Jackson for the comment.

  1. Lamar is having an amazing season and it’s ridiculous to suggest his skin color plays a part of it, but I can see how it could take a defensive player a fractional a second longer to follow the ball when the hand is the same color as the ball. Particularly when it’s raining like it was last week. I know we want to get angry at anyone who doesn’t agree with us nowadays but I don’t think it’s fair to just assume the comment was anything other than an innocent attempt to try to add some insight into the game. A suspension seems excessive but I understand you have to give the mob a little blood so they are satisfied. At least it was only one game.

  2. Perfect answer, Coach. Good job not allowing the idiots that assume to run our society distract you or the team with this moronic non-story.

  3. We’ll know that dark forearms are an advantage once white QBs start wearing dark sleeves or blackening their skin. Has anyone seen this before? It wouldn’t surprise me if someone has but,then again,why isn’t it more prevalent if true?

  4. The focus is on the next practice, next meeting next lifting session, next rehab session, next game. Period. If you talk about anything else, you are doing a disservice to your team. I love how Harbaugh gets advice from very admirable military people. He says in essence that the bigger the prize, the narrower the focus. On to the Bills…

  5. As for Ryan, this should have been a non-story. He wasn’t talking about race, he was simply saying the ball is more visable. A fact you cannot argue.

  6. Shame on that reporter for breathing more life in to this story. Lamar is having a season for the ages….discuss his amazing quarterback play. Let’s leave the “insensitive remarks” where they stand…in the past.

