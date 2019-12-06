Josh Jacobs questionable, Trent Brown out for Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders will be shorthanded on offense against the Titans on Sunday.

Just how shorthanded they’ll be is a question that won’t be answered until closer to kickoff in Oakland. Right tackle Trent Brown has been ruled out for the game and they’re set to make a game-time decision on running back Josh Jacobs after listing him as questionable.

Jacobs has been on the injury report in recent weeks because of a shoulder injury and Jacobs said this week that he fractured it. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and head coach Jon Gruden said he didn’t do much work on Friday.

Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington are the other backs for the Raiders.

Brown is out with a pectoral injury. He’s also dealt with a knee injury in recent weeks. Brandon Parker will start in his place.