JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner are out for Sunday

Steelers running back James Conner already said he wouldn’t play this week, and it was obvious receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wouldn’t return this week either.

The Steelers made it official Friday, ruling out Conner and Smith-Schuster for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Conner and Smith-Schuster are the only two Steelers with a designation this week.

Conner has practiced on a limited basis since last week, but his shoulder injury hasn’t sufficiently healed for him to take a hit on it. He will miss his third consecutive game and his fifth in the past six, with Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels handling the running back duties in Conner’s absence.

Smith-Schuster did not practice this week because of his knee injury. He has not played since Week 11.