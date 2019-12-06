Matt Nagy: “Doesn’t look real good” for Roquan Smith after pectoral injury

Getty Images

If the Chicago Bears are going to continue a late season push for the postseason, they’ll potentially have to do it without linebacker Roquan Smith.

Smith injured his pectoral on Ezekiel Elliott‘s 2-yard touchdown run to cap the opening drive of the Bears win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. He did not return to the game and head coach Matt Nagy said the early returns on Smith’s status aren’t very encouraging.

“He has a pec. We’ll get more details here in the next couple days. It doesn’t look real good for him,” Nagy said.

Smith made two tackles on the night for Chicago to get his over 100 tackles on the season. He’d been on a tear for the Bears recently with double-digit tackles in four of Chicago’s last five games and a career-high 16 and two sacks against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

“It could be a big loss,” Nagy said. “The way that Roquan has been playing in the last couple weeks, flying around, making plays and you just love that confidence that he’s bringing to the defense.

“The depth that Ryan [Pace] and his guys have created on the roster allows somebody like Kevin Pierre-Louis to step up and make plays. You feel bad for Roquan but we know that we have guys that can fill in. We had a lot of different guys that stepped up tonight for guys that were injured. That’s a good thing to have that depth.”

Pierre-Louis had five tackles and a quarterback hit with two passed defended in relief of Smith Thursday night. He would likely be called upon to take over Smith’s role should his injury be significant.