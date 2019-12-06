Mike Zimmer: “No sense to push it” with Adam Thielen’s hamstring

Getty Images

The Vikings know they need Adam Thielen, and there’s a general sense that he’s getting closer to being well.

But the lack of concrete timeline makes it a difficult topic for them to discuss.

Via Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said the wide receiver hasn’t suffered a setback with the hamstring injury which has cost him three straight games, but he doesn’t know when he’ll be back to health.

“I think he’s getting really close, but there’s really no sense to push it,” Zimmer said Thursday. “Like today, there’s really no sense to push it. We’ll see how it goes next week or, uh, tomorrow. . . .

“He’s frustrated.”

Thielen initially injured his hamstring on Oct. 20 against the Lions. He then sat out of the short-week game against Washington, tried to return the following week but only made it seven snaps. He did some limited work in practice last week, but didn’t play last week and hasn’t practiced this week.

“[Hamstring injuries] are all different,” Zimmer said “We always get an MRI. Sometimes two or three MRIs to see where they’re at. And typically, at the end of the day, you have to trust the player.

“If the MRI looks pretty good, you trust the player. If the player says he can play, then you let him play. That’s kind of what happened a few weeks ago against Kansas City. That’s what happened. The MRI looked good, the player said he could play. Started to play and he couldn’t end up playing. So we’ve been cautious with it. We’ve had a couple more MRIs.”

Despite that, they’re no closer to a clear answer to when he can return, hopefully for an entire game this time.