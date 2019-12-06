MLS in “advanced discussions” with David Tepper about team in Charlotte

Getty Images

Panthers owner David Tepper has been trying to get a Major League Soccer team for Charlotte and it appears his bid is going to be a successful one.

MLS commissioner Don Garber said, via Mark J. Burns of Sports Business Daily, that the league is in “very, very advanced discussions” with the group Tepper has put together to bring an expansion team to Charlotte. Nothing has been formalized, but Garber said the league’s board of governors “authorized the MLS Expansion Committee to enter into what I expect to be final negotiations” for the team.

There are issues to iron out about how to outfit Bank of America Stadium for soccer games and Tepper’s group is reportedly looking for local funds to help with renovations to bring everything in line with the league’s standards.

No firm timetable is in place for when a Charlotte team would officially become the 30th entry in MLS, but an expansion team in Austin is slated for 2021 and Garber suggested that adding both in the same year would be a best case scenario.