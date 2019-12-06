Neiko Thorpe’s season is over after sports hernia surgery

Getty Images

The Seahawks will finish the season without special teams captain Neiko Thorpe, Pete Carroll told reporters Friday.

Thorpe underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia, and he was on his way back from Philadelphia on Friday.

Thorpe, a backup cornerback, has missed the past two games with the injury.

The Seahawks could use the roster spot to activate offensive lineman Ethan Pocic from injured reserve. He returned to practice Nov. 28, opening his three-week window.

Pocic went on injured reserve Oct. 11 with a mid-back injury.

The Seahawks designated tight end Ed Dickson to return from injured reserve, but he never made it back on the field after aggravating his surgically repaired knee.