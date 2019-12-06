No Dolphins on the injury report

Getty Images

The Dolphins have exceeded expectations by winning three games this year, and they’ve also achieved something rare.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have no players on the injury report at all this week.

That’s rare at any point in the season, but particularly in December.

They only had four players listed as limited in Thursday’s practice.

They’ll still have to deactivate seven players for Sunday’s game against the Jets, but having choices to make isn’t something teams are accustomed to this time of year.