Odell Beckham: I never said I wasn’t happy in Cleveland

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 6, 2019, 8:43 AM EST
Odell Beckham Jr. said on Thursday that he doesn’t know what the future holds, and how long he’ll remain in Cleveland. On Friday, he tried to clarify that.

“I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results. Period. Next story plzz,” Beckham wrote on Twitter.

But no one said Beckham said he was not happy in Cleveland. What was said is that Beckham doesn’t know if he’ll be back with the Browns next season. And even in clarifying on Friday, Beckham still didn’t definitively say Cleveland is where he wants to be going forward.

And that’s fine, because Beckham is right: We don’t know what the future holds. This has been a disappointing season in Cleveland, and we don’t know how the offseason will play out. Freddie Kitchens might or not be back as the Browns’ head coach next year, and the Browns might want to make a lot of big changes or they might want to stay the course. Beckham’s future in Cleveland is up in the air.

7 responses to “Odell Beckham: I never said I wasn’t happy in Cleveland

  2. Overrated player on an overrated team with a lot of overrated players. Wonder how all those people that believed the hype and threw money at the Browns feel now? A fool then his money………

  3. MortimerInMiami says:
    December 6, 2019 at 8:47 am
    One spectacular catch on SNF, thats his career.
    ————
    I get that people don’t like him but he does have 6281 receiving yards and 46 TD’s in less than 6 seasons. I also get that we seem to be in an ear where people have horrible memories and attention spans and can’t/refuse to see anything other than their raw emotions. It seems that 25 is the new 7.

  7. OBJ is soft.

    He doesn’t like to defeat the press, he’s not good at it. He doesn’t really like to have to post up and beat physical man coverage one on one. He’s a speed merchant who is great with the ball in his hands.

    But if its 4th and 12 and I need a 1st down, I’d rather throw it up to an Anquan Boldin that I would an OBJ, despite OBJ’s talents he doesn’t have the true dog in him. He’s limited as a player because of it.

