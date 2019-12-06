Panthers cut Donte Moncrief, promote Greg Dortch

Getty Images

Dante Moncrief’s been cut for the second time this season.

The Panthers announced that they put Moncrief on waivers on Friday afternoon. They need the roster spot in order to promote wide receiver/kick returner Greg Dortch from the practice squad.

Moncrief joined the Panthers after being waived by the Steelers in early November. Moncrief signed with Pittsburgh as a free agent and opened the season as a starter, but a flurry of dropped passes led to his benching and, eventually, his release.

Moncrief had four catches for 18 yards in five games for the Steelers. He had no catches in three games for the Panthers.

Dortch returned two punts for 11 yards and two kickoffs for 52 yards against the Titans earlier this season. That game was his regular season debut.