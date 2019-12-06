Saints getting closer to getting line back together

Getty Images

The Saints have already wrapped up their division title, and their playoff berth.

Now they have a month to get healthy, and they’re getting closer to getting their offensive line back.

Left tackle Terron Armstead returned to practice this week from his ankle injury, and left guard Andrus Peat is recovering well from his broken forearm, which required surgery. Peat could still miss another few weeks, but he was encouraged about his progress.

“I’m good. I’m feeling good,” Peat said, via Amie Just of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I’m excited to get back on the field. . . .

“It’s always tough when you can’t go out there and help your team, but at the same time it’s a part of the game. No, it’s not a great part of the game, but you just gotta control what you can control and do everything you can do to get back out there.”

He’s not sure exactly when that will be, but he complimented backup Nick Easton on the job he’s done in his place. That has allowed them to maintain, but being without the left side of their line is clearly something they won’t be able to afford as they look to the postseason.