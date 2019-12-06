Saints re-sign Michael Ola, place Jason Vander Laan on IR

Getty Images

The Saints re-signed offensive lineman Michael Ola on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

They placed tight end Jason Vander Laan on injured reserve in a corresponding move. The Saints added Vander Laan to the injury report Thursday with a head injury.

Ola, 31, played seven games with one start with the Saints in 2018.

He has not had a job this season but has played 39 games with 20 starts in five previous seasons.

Vander Laan signed to the Saints’ practice squad in October as an insurance policy while Jared Cook was out with an ankle injury. He earned a promotion to the 53-player roster Nov. 25.

Vander Laan played in two games with one start. He returned one kickoff for 8 yards.

Vander Laan played 21 offensive snaps and 21 on special teams the past two weeks.