Steve Keim expects to have “a lot of fun” building Cardinals this offseason

Getty Images

The Cardinals have slumped to five straight losses, which leaves them with a 3-8-1 record and nothing to play for on the postseason front.

Offseason moves will have a lot to do with their chances of changing that and General Manager Steve Keim fully expects to be the person making those moves. He said on Arizona Sports 98.7 that he’s had no conversations with team owner Michael Bidwill about a change in his status and believes there is a “great plan” in place for the coming months.

Keim didn’t go into deep detail about that plan, but having cap space is at the center of it.

“We’re going to be in a great situation from a cap standpoint, the best we’ve been in during my tenure here,” Keim said. “Certainly we will have a better opportunity to be aggressive. I feel like we have a number of pieces on offense moving forward, young players that are our core. I think there is no doubt, because of some of the injuries on defense, some of the players that maybe didn’t have the performance we expected, that we have to address that area on all levels. We’re going to have a lot of fun this offseason putting this thing together and building around the core pieces we already have in place.”

This will be the fourth straight year out of the playoffs for the Cardinals and Kliff Kingsbury is the third head coach of the team over that span. That should create some urgency for a big turnaround in 2020 and it appears Keim will remain the man in charge of trying to spark it.