Still no Adam Thielen at Vikings practice

Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer mentioned the possibility that Adam Thielen‘s hamstring might be better today.

(Narrator voice: It was not better today.)

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings wide receiver is not practicing today.

That makes it likely that he’s going to miss his fourth straight game because of the problem, and the fifth of the last six (after aggravating it early in an attempted return.

They could get by without him against the Lions, but the lingering nature of the injury has to be a concern as they push deeper into December and beyond.