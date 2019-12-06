Tom Brady feeling “really good, really positive” heading into weekend

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been on the injury report several times this season without being at risk of missing game action and it appears this week is no different despite Brady being listed with a pair of ailments.

Brady was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice due to elbow and toe issues. He discussed that listing during an interview with Jim Gray of Westwood One in a joking manner that suggests he’ll be right where he’s supposed to be once Sunday’s game against the Chiefs gets underway.

“That might be the first time my toe’s been on the injury report,” Brady said. “So, you know us Patriots. We’re pretty diligent about listing everything. So, I guess you have to make mention of my toe now, as well. . . . Isn’t there some HIPAA violation or something like that when I start talking about all of my injuries? I’m doing pretty good. I’m doing pretty good. At this time of the year, I’ll take it. I’ll take anything if I’m still able to go out there and feel like I can play my best. I’m feeling really good, really positive about this weekend.”

The Patriots will dole out injury designations on Friday and there’s a chance that the diligence Brady mentions could land him a questionable tag despite his certainty about how things will play out.