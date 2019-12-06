Tua Tagovailoa admits he might not be the same after injury

Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has sent out the appropriate signals, admitting he’d likely enter in the 2020 NFL Draft if he’s going to be a top-10-to-15 pick.

But the real question for NFL teams who might commit to such an investment will be about his health.

His draft status and football future was thrown into question when he suffered a dislocated and fractured hip in November. He’s had surgery and doctors have told him he can expect a full recovery, but whether that means recovering to play the way he did before the injury remains to be seen.

“I don’t think I’d be the same again because there’s, like metal in here, you know?” he said, via Michael Casagrande of AL.com. “I lose some rotation inward, so I won’t be able to twist as much inward and whatnot. I wouldn’t need that as much. When you’re running, you’re almost always opening up your hip. From the doctors say, they expect a full recovery and I’ll be able to go out there and play football again at 100 percent, it’s just I won’t be able to rotate it internally the same way.”

That will make his Scouting Combine physicals (whether in 2020 or 2021) critical for teams considering him.

While he recovers, he’s getting advice from another rather famous hip surgery patient, as he said he visited with Bo Jackson before last week’s Alabama-Auburn game. Jackson’s career was derailed when the blood flow to his hip was compromised after a similar injury. He eventually developed arthritis and had to have a hip replacement.

“He gave me some insight on not trying to rush the process in trying to get back,” Tagovailoa said. “People say our situations are similar and they are two totally different situations with our hips.”

With Jackson’s situation in mind, Tagovailoa said he’s getting regular ultrasounds to make sure he’s recovering properly.

And until NFL teams can be confident that’s the case, it’s going to be hard for them to give the kind of guarantees he’d be looking for.