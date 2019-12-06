UW tight end Hunter Bryant declares for draft

Getty Images

Washington tight end Hunter Bryant will forgo his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

He announced his decision on social media Friday.

“It’s been a long journey,” Bryant said in a video posted on Twitter. “From the first time I picked up a football when I was five years old to playing at Eastside Catholic and winning championships with my brothers; from training at FSP to going to UW and winning a Pac-12 championship and playing in a Rose Bowl. I’d like to thank everyone who’s helped me out along the way — especially my family, my coaches, my teammates, but most importantly, the fans of Husky nation.

“With that being said, I’m declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft and pursuing my childhood dreams of becoming a pro. I can’t wait to make the state of Washington proud.”

Bryant played in only 14 games his first two seasons combined because of knee injuries. In 12 games this season, he made 52 catches for 825 yards and three touchdowns.

He ranks third in the country among tight ends in catches and receiving yards.

Bryant was one of three finalists for the Mackey Award, which honors college football’s top tight end.