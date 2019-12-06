Week 14 injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week 14 of the 2019 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Bears and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Steelers at Cardinals

RB James Conner (shoulder) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) won’t play for the Steelers.

Cardinals G Max Garcia (toe), CB Byron Murphy (calf), CB Kevin Peterson (shoulder), C A.Q. Shipley (illness) and S Jalen Thompson (concussion) are questionable.

Bengals at Browns

The Bengals ruled out WR A.J. Green (ankle), DE Sam Hubbard (knee), TE Drew Sample (ankle) and S Brandon Wilson (hand) as they try for their second win of the season.

Browns CB Robert Jackson (ankle) is out and S Eric Murray (knee) is likely to sit after being listed as doubtful. TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder), T Christopher Hubbard (knee), C J.C. Tretter (knee) and DE Olivier Vernon (knee) are listed as questionable.

Ravens at Bills

The Ravens listed WR Marquise Brown (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh), LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) and WR Seth Roberts (knee) as questionable.

T Ty Nsekhe (ankle) is the only player on the Bills injury report and he’s been ruled out for Sunday.

Panthers at Falcons

T Greg Little (ankle) and TE Greg Olsen (concussion) won’t play for the Panthers. LB Mario Addison (groin) and T Garrett McGhin (ankle) are listed as questionable.

G James Carpenter (concussion) and T Ty Sambrailo (hamstring) are out for the Falcons. P Matt Bosher (right groin) and S Sharrod Neasman (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Washington at Packers

Washington S Deshazor Everett (shoulder), WR Trey Quinn (concussion) and WR Paul Richardson (hamstring) will not play this weekend.

Cornerbacks CB Tony Brown (heel) and CB Kevin King (shoulder) are listed as questionable for the Packers.

Broncos at Texans

Broncos LB Von Miller (knee) is questionable after missing last week’s game. LB Malik Reed (ankle, shoulder) and T Ja'Wuan James (knee) are also questionable while G Ronald Leary (concussion) is out this week.

RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) is the only player ruled out for the Texans. CB Gareon Conley (hip), WR Will Fuller (hamstring), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring, toe), LB Brennan Scarlett (shoulder) and DE Carlos Watkins (hamstring) make up the questionable group.

Lions at Vikings

QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) is out again for the Lions. DE Da'shawn Hand (ankle) is also out while DE Austin Bryant (hip) is listed as doubtful. Cornerbacks Jamal Agnew (ankle) and Rashaan Melvin (ribs) are game-time decisions after landing questionable tags.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) is set to miss another game after being listed as doubtful. T Riley Reiff (concussion) is listed as questionable.

49ers at Saints

S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) and DT Jullian Taylor (elbow) won’t play for the 49ers. WR Marquise Goodwin (knee, foot), WR Dante Pettis (knee) and T Joe Staley (finger) are listed as questionable.

The Saints ruled out LB Kiko Alonso (thigh), LB A.J. Klein (knee), RB Zach Line (knee), G Andrus Peat (forearm) and TE Jason Vander Laan (head). T Terron Armstead (ankle), C Will Clapp (elbow) and CB Patrick Robinson (calf) are listed as questionable.

Dolphins at Jets

The Dolphins didn’t hand out any injury designations this week.

S Jamal Adams (ankle) is set to miss Sunday’s game after being listed as doubtful and CB Brian Poole (concussion) is out for the Jets. T Chuma Edoga (knee), S Matthias Farley (ankle, rib) and CB Arthur Maulet (calf) are also listed as doubtful. DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankles), RB Le'Veon Bell (illness), CB Maurice Canady (illness, quadricep), TE Ryan Griffin (illness), DT Steve McLendon (knee, hip), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and LB Paul Worrilow (quadricep) make up a sizable questionable contingent.

Colts at Buccaneers

WR T.Y. Hilton (calf), CB Kenny Moore (ankle) and K Adam Vinatieri (left knee) are out for the Colts. S Malik Hooker (foot) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) are listed as questionable.

The Buccaneers ruled out G Alex Cappa (elbow), RB T.J. Logan (thumb), WR Scott Miller (hamstring) and LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring). Cornerbacks Jamel Dean (shoulder) and M.J. Stewart (knee) both drew questionable tags.

Chargers at Jaguars

Chargers LB Nick Dzubnar (concussion) is listed as questionable.

TE Seth DeValve (oblique) is listed as doubtful for the Jaguars. S Ronnie Harrison (concussion) is tagged as questionable.

Chiefs at Patriots

Chiefs CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring) and RB Damien Williams (rib) won’t play on Sunday. DE Frank Clark (shoulder, illness) and S Jordan Lucas (illness) are listed as questionable.

LB Ja'whaun Bentley (knee), T Marcus Cannon (illness), S Patrick Chung (heel), DT Byron Cowart (head), WR Julian Edelman (shoulder), C Ted Karras (knee), CB Jason McCourty (groin) and WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle) make up the Patriots injury report. All of them are listed as questionable.

Titans at Raiders

The Titans won’t have LB Daren Bates (shoulder), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree' Jackson (foot) and CB LeShaun Sims (ankle). WR Tajae Sharpe (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder) is questionable for the Raiders after returning for a limited practice on Friday. T Trent Brown (pectoral), WR Hunter Renfrow (rib) and LB Kyle Wilber (ankle) have all been ruled.

Seahawks at Rams

Seahawks pass rushers Jadeveon Clowney (core) and Ziggy Ansah (neck) are listed as questionable. CB Neiko Thorpe (core) has been ruled out. RB Nick Bellore (quadricep), LB Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) and TE Luke Willson (hamstring) are listed as doubtful.

The Rams ruled out TE Gerald Everett (knee). T Rob Havenstein (knee) is listed as doubtful.