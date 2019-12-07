Albert Huggins cut, Nick Folk back for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots are bringing back kicker Nick Folk in time for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

New England is waiving rookie defensive tackle Albert Huggins to make room for Folk, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Huggins is an undrafted rookie who has not played at all for the Patriots this year but previously played four games for the Eagles.

Folk had an emergency appendectomy on Thanksgiving, and the Patriots cut him to make room for Kai Forbath last week. Forbath missed an extra point against the Texans.