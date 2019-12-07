Browns activate David Njoku

Getty Images

Browns tight end David Njoku is ready to return on Sunday against the Bengals.

The Browns activated Njoku off injured reserve today, paving the way for him to see his first action since breaking his wrist on September 16.

“Not being able to play in so long definitely makes me a lot more hungry to get back out there,” Njoku said this week.

Njoku caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in Week One before suffering the injury in Week Two.

The Browns placed cornerback Robert Jackson on injured reserve to make space for Njoku on the 53-player roster.