Caraun Reid has a short stint on the Arizona roster

Getty Images

He arrived three days ago, and he’s already gone.

Veteran defensive tackle Caraun Reid was waived on Saturday by the Cardinals, only three days after joining the team.

A fifth-round pick of the Lions in 2014, Reid has spent time with the Lions, Chargers, Lions again, Washington, Colts, Cowboys, Colts again, and now the Cardinals.

Reid was cut to create a roster spot for defensive back Jalen Davis, who was promoted from the team’s practice squad. With three defensive backs questionable for Sunday — cornerback Byron Murphy (calf), cornerback Kevin Peterson (shoulder), and safety Jalen Thompson (concussion) — the Cardinals apparently needed a healthy body.