Eli Manning returns, Giants rule out Daniel Jones

Eli Manning is back as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback.

The Giants announced today that Daniel Jones will not be able to play on Monday night against the Eagles because of a high ankle sprain. That means Manning, who was benched for Jones after Week Two, will return to the starting lineup.

That also means Manning will get something of an audition for 2020. Manning becomes a free agent in March, and he’d love to show enough to convince some team to sign him as its starter for next season.

Manning did not play well early this season, which is why he was benched for Jones. He’ll get an opportunity to show he still has something left in the tank on Monday night.