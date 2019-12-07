Evan Engram out for Monday night

Getty Images

When Eli Manning commences his farewell tour, he won’t have his starting tight end on the field.

Evan Engram has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Eagles, with a foot injury.

Also out for the Giants, beyond Engram and starting quarterback Daniel Jones, are tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion), linebacker Chris Pearce (knee), cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion), and safety Jabrill Peppers, who also has been placed on injured reserve with a back injury.

Tackle Nate Solder (ankle) and receiver Golden Tate (concussion) have been removed from the injury report.