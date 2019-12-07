Jordan Howard is questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

The Eagles have had more than their fair share of injuries this year. They are relatively healthy for a must-win Monday night showdown against the Giants.

Only linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill is out, with a concussion. The list of players with the questionable label includes running back Jordan Howard (shoulder), receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), and defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle).

Howard, who practiced on a limited basis all week, has missed the last three games — all losses. He had been performing well before that, with 96 and 82 rushing yards in wins over the Bills and Bears, respectively.

Left tackle Lane Johnson missed practice on Friday and Saturday following the passing of his grandmother, will play Monday night.

The 5-7 Eagles can force a tie atop the NFC East with a win over the Giants. An upset by New York could lead to chaos, especially if Washington somehow finds a way to extend its winning streak to three at Lambeau Field. That would leave the division at Cowboys 6-7, Eagles 5-8, Washington 4-9, and Giants 3-10, with three games left.