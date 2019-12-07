Josh Allen: Sunday vs. Ravens is not a huge game

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen wants to tamp down the hype on Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Allen said on NFL Network that he’s viewing the matchup with the top team in the AFC the same way he views any other game.

“I wouldn’t consider it a huge game,’’ Allen said. “Everybody wants to make a big deal out of it. Obviously we’re going against a great team and obviously it’s going to be a four-quarter grudge match, it’ll take 60 minutes to go get this thing. But it’s just another one on our schedule. We’re not trying to make one game any bigger than the rest.”

For the Bills, it’s probably a good thing that Allen feels that way. This is the biggest game of the 23-year-old Allen’s career so far, but he’s more likely to play well if he approaches it as he would any other game. And that’s what he says he’s doing.