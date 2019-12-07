Kenny Golladay is open to signing an offseason extension with the Lions

Getty Images

As the Lions try to find more and more quality players, one that they already have is coming closer to the point at which he’ll need to be paid.

Receiver Kenny Golladay, a third-round pick in 2017 who is on the verge of a second-straight 1,000-yard season, said he’s open to signing a new contract once he’s eligible for it.

“I’ll let it take care of itself after the season,” Golladay said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I definitely feel like I’ve done my part.”

The challenge for player and team becomes placing the right value on a deal that, if done after only three seasons, transfers a year of injury risk from player to team. The longer the player waits, and the more willing he is to carry the injury risk, the more money he can make once a deal is done.

For the Lions, one significant factor will be whether major changes happen after the season. It would be wise for the Lions to stay the course; if they don’t, a new regime will have to decide when and how much to pay Golladay.