Panthers, Shaq Thompson agree to four-year contract extension

The Panthers don’t know who their next head coach will be, but they’re confident he’ll be able to use linebacker Shaq Thompson in his defense.

Thompson has signed a four-year contract extension, the Panthers announced today.

“Shaq is our type of person and our type of player,” General Manager Marty Hurney said. “He’s proven that he can play linebacker at a very high level, and he’s got all the traits you want. He’s smart, he’s physical, he can run and he’s very versatile. He fits the blueprint for what we want at the position.”

Thompson was the Panthers’ first-round draft pick in 2019 and was slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March. Now he’ll remain in Carolina for the foreseeable future.