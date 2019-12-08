49ers rally to take 28-27 halftime lead over Saints

AP

If you love defense, don’t turn on the 49ers-Saints game. If you love offense, it’s the game for you.

The teams have combined for 55 points and 581 yards. Each team has punted only once.

The 49ers lead the Saints 28-27 at halftime.

The Saints twice led by 13 points, missing on a 2-point conversion, but the 49ers rallied both times. San Francisco took its first lead with 42 seconds left in the half on a 10-yard run by Raheem Mostert, who scored earlier in the second quarter on a 35-yard pass by Emmanuel Sanders.

The difference is a failed two-point conversion by the Saints after their second touchdown.

Jimmy Garoppolo is 11-of-12 for 206 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yarder to Sanders. Sanders has four catches for 132 yards.

Drew Brees is 16-of-19 for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

Saints tight end Jared Cook, who has scored two touchdowns, is out with a concussion. He took an illegal hit to the head from Ahkello Witherspoon on his second touchdown catch.