49ers win shootout with Saints 48-46 to move to 11-2

Forty-six was not enough.

The Saints scored a go-ahead touchdown with 53 seconds remaining, the fourth lead change of the day, and had the 49ers on the ropes with a fourth-and-two with 39 seconds remaining. But New Orleans missed on two two-point conversions, including one after their final touchdown, and the 49ers kicked the game-winning field goal on the final play.

Jimmy Garoppolo hit George Kittle on for a 39-yard gain on that fourth-and-two play, with C.J. Gardner-Johnson missing a tackle that would have ended the game. Marcus Williams added a facemask penalty at the end of the play. It set up San Francisco in field goal range.

Robbie Gould kicked a 30-yarder as time expired to give the 49ers a 48-46 victory in the game of the season in the NFL.

The teams combined for 94 points and 981 yards. The Saints punted once, threw an incompletion on a fake punt that they thought they should have gotten defensive holding and Alvin Kamara lost a fumble. The 49ers punted three times and Garoppolo threw an interception.

The other 16 possessions ended in points.

The 49ers, who lost a 20-17 heartbreaker to the Ravens on the final play last week, moved to 11-2. The Saints fell to 10-3.

Tre'Quan Smith scored on an 18-yard pass from Drew Brees with 53 seconds left in what looked like it was going to be the game-winner, but Garoppolo and Gould had the last say.

Garoppolo finished 26-of-35 for 349 yards with four touchdowns and the interception. Brees went 29-of-40 for 349 yards and five touchdowns.

55 responses to “49ers win shootout with Saints 48-46 to move to 11-2

  2. Karma, beating Sean Payton in big games ever since he got back from his yearlong unplanned vacation!

  10. kamthechancellor says:
    December 8, 2019 at 4:35 pm
    Kittle is a manchild
    ——-
    Funny a Seahawks fan saying that when you have Pete Carroll and his gum. And then you have Wilson and his rah rah speeches. Anyways. Great win and best game of the year. Jimmy G put that team on his shoulders. Your move, Seattle.

  12. kamthechancellor says:
    December 8, 2019 at 4:35 pm
    Kittle is a manchild.

    ——————————————

    Get ready for that “manchild” to make your defense look silly in week 17.

  13. Kittle battled a facemask for 10 yards and still dragged the dude with him for extra yards. Epic game even though another blatant PI not called. I’m sure Payton will let us all know about it.

  16. One has to wonder about the flags on 3rd down Everytime the saints get a stop. Was a great game by both teams. Best team of the year. What happened to these teams defenses today? Both will go deep in the playoffs no doubt

  17. Wow. What a great game. I thought this was going to be more like last week’s 49ers Ravens game, not like last year’s Chiefs and Rams shootout. I’m kind of hoping to not have to face the Saints again in the playoffs. Very good team.

  18. Now lets get some things straight. Went 2-1 in toughest 3 game stretch this late in the season in nfl history. Won when the defense played great and offense ok. Won when offense played great and defense ok. Won running. Won passing. Jimmy just balled out to win this one after everyone said he couldnt. Keep making excuses!! 11-2!!!!!

    49ers!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!BEST TEAM IN THE NFL. PERIOD!

  21. Watch this thread, all the Jacked up Boonies that troll every post about the 49ers, will be nowhere to be found. Go RAMS!

  22. As I’ve stated we are marching to six. Jimmy will get us there. We had close games with the other 2 best teams in the league. We will continue forward and we will win it all. #goniners #nobodyhasitbetter

  23. 49ers!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!BEST TEAM IN THE NFL. PERIOD!

    You might want to wait until Week 17 before making that statement. Russell Wilson owns your team! Seahawks will be the #1 seed, but thanks for beating the Saints… it was a great game.

  24. I thought jimmyG was the weak link?
    Great game on the road in the loud super dome of the saints. Much respect to the saints. They are a great team and have a fee

  28. those missed extra point attempts always seem to come back and bite you in the close ones . . .Saints just kick that one earlier, and then they are kicking another one to go up 3 at the end, and they’re still playing.

    Fun game. Hawks need to hold serve tonight.

  29. HOW DOES IT FEEEEEEEL TROLLHAWWWWWWK FANS

    JIMMY G CAN’T WIN THE GAME!
    JIMMY G CAN’T LEAD HIS TEAM DOWN TEH FIELD!
    JIMMY G IS THE WORST QB IN THE NFC WEST!

    HOW DOES IT FEEL TO ALWAYS BE WRONG!

    ALL HE DOES IS WIN AND SHUT UP ALL THE HATERS ON HERE AND IN THE MEDIA!
    HE IS COLD BLOODED AND RELISHES IT!
    KEEP IT COMING TROLLS, THAT IS WHAT YOU DO FOR A LIVING!

  31. rob5175 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 4:39 pm
    One has to wonder about the flags on 3rd down Everytime the saints get a stop. Was a great game by both teams. Best team of the year. What happened to these teams defenses today? Both will go deep in the playoffs no doubt

    Yeah because the saints didnt get two bailout penalties on their go ahead drive. Keep searching pal. Your boys loar but they are a good team in a great spot

  36. Peyton’s arrogance in going for two early on doomed them. You can’t leave points out there in what is essentially a playoff game.

  38. Payton needs to light a fire under his DC, that unit is reverting back its 2015 form. He also needs to figure out how to get Kamara engaged a lot earlier.

    49ers are going to need more than tricks when the playoffs start because they won’t see the same bone-headed plays like the Saints made including a pretty questionable unnecessary roughness penalty.

  39. We should be undefeated if our kicker makes both fg’s in the last minute. Our two losses are by a combined two fg’s in the last seconds of the game. All the other teams have been blown out in atleast one of their losses. Niners are the best team in the nfl. Nobody is going to blow us out. We can beat anybody anywhere. We have a great qb, great rbs, great defense even though we gave up over 40 points today. We were down by two tds but we never quit. Nobody wants to see us in the playoffs. Niners are the most complete team. Keep on hating on jimmyG and he will keep delivering in the clutch and winning games. Good game saint fans. This loss don’t make the saints and bad team. It couldve went either way. A close war like this makes both teams better and battle tested and prepares you for a tough game in the playoffs.

  40. This
    redandgoldhitman52 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 5:00 pm
    ————————/
    We?

    What’s your jersey #?

  42. pdway you are so right!!! a great game but what a glaring example of the ridiculousness of the “GREAT” analytics.going for 2 in the first half is and always will be wrong regardless of what some egghead says.missing that one then forced another one late to try to make it a 3 point game.then the late field goal would have merely tied the game.Im sure Sean Payton knows more about football than I do,but that was out thinking himself.quit trying to be cute and re invent the wheel.

  44. The Niners winning gave Seattle the inside track to the number one seed. Nobody else was going to knock the saints out of it.

    Tonight is no easy task for the hawks, but if the Seahawks can somehow win it then they will be the #1 seed in the NFC and it will be thanks to the niners.

    Enjoy all the Niners fans in this thread who show up after wins. You should be here for the losses too.

  45. Unfortunately, I didn’t get to watch this game. Maybe some one can fill me in the call the refs blew that cost the Saints the game. The Saints only lose because of blown calls, right? I’m sure it wasn’t some bone-headed move by Payton, like going for two when it wasn’t needed.

  48. Also, I saw the last two Saints drives extended by questionable calls on 3rd down, one after a 49ers sack. This game would have been over way sooner if the refs didn’t bail New Orleans out. 49ers had 10 penalties against, Saints had 4. Saints had no flags in the entire first half. Those are facts.

  49. redandgoldhitman52 says:
    We should be undefeated if our kicker makes both fg’s in the last minute
    ==

    And we (insert your favorite team here) would be undefeated if only we’d scored more points than the other team every time we lost.
    Missed field goals are part of the game. The NFL is neither horseshoes nor hand-grenades, therefore silly what-if scenarios don’t carry the slightest amount of weight.
    Your very talented Niners are what their record says they are: 11-2.

  52. 49ers best team in the league??? They are not the best team in their division. They are the #5 seed in the playoffs in the NFC. Likely will have to go on road to play Cowboys or Eagles and I bet that they would lose that game. FYI: Not Seahawks fan at all, just stating the facts at this time.

  53. more horrible officiating….and who are these whiners still talking about Bountygate ??? Oh it was the season that no players were said to be involved after a through investigation by the NFL & outside sources…these “fans” sure are funny…they just can’t let it go after 10 years….

  54. Jimmy G: 26-35, 349 YDS, 4 TD, 1 INT that wasn’t his fault. I hear all about how the Niners D has gotten them this far, and “make Jimmy beat you.”

    He did DAT. Geaux Niners.

  55. For those crying about the penalties. San Fran had 10-67 while New Orleans had 5-50 just stop

Leave a Reply

