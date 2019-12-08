Aaron Rodgers not worried about offense finding rhythm

Getty Images

The Packers only scored six points over the final three quarters of Sunday’s game against Washington, but that was all they needed.

They posted 14 points in the first quarter and their defense kept Washington out of the end zone until less than two minutes were left in the 20-15 victory. There was acknowledgement that the offense could have done more after the game, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he was focused on the win and still confident in the unit’s ability to get the job done.

“Winning is the only thing that matters,” Rodgers said. “Even in the midst of some of these games that aren’t great flow the entire time, we are winning. We expect to win games when the defense holds them to less than 20 points. We’ll find our rhythm. I’m not worried about that on offense. We’ll keep getting the ball to our playmakers and figure out what’s going to work that week.”

Rodgers said he “wouldn’t mind winning ugly all the way to the Super Bowl,” although it’s hard to envision a path to Miami through the NFC without putting more points on the board.