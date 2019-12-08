Austin Ekeler records this season’s first rushing-receiving double-triple

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 8, 2019, 8:24 PM EST
Getty Images

In today’s win over the Jaguars, the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler had one of the best games any running back has played in the NFL this season.

Ekeler recorded a double-triple by running for 101 yards and gaining 112 yards receiving. That was the first rushing-receiving double-triple in the NFL this season.

The double-triple, as PFT has previously explained, is an NFL statistical accomplishment achieved when a player has triple-digit yards in two different categories. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has four double-triples this season, the most any player has ever had in any season.

But while Jackson is making the double-triple commonplace for a quarterback, they’re actually very rare for a running back. Ekeler had the first rushing-receiving double-triple for a running back since Christian McCaffrey had 125 rushing yards and 112 receiving yards in Week 12 of last season. Many of the best rushing-receiving backs in NFL history, such as Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig, never had a double-triple.

What Ekeler did today is rare, a special game in a big win for the Chargers.