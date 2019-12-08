Baker Mayfield: I wasn’t throwing Browns’ medical staff under the bus

December 8, 2019
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield complained after today’s game that Odell Beckham hasn’t been himself because he has a groin injury that wasn’t handled properly by the team’s training staff. Shortly after, he apologized.

Mayfield wrote on Twitter that he wasn’t trying to attack the team’s trainers.

“My intentions were not to throw our medical staff under the bus. No I don’t know all the facts about Odell’s injury. It was emotionally answered because I can sense his frustration and I care about my team and putting us in the best position to win,” Mayfield wrote. “Those people within our building know my intentions and where I am coming from. I truly believe that and I apologize to those that don’t deserve the backlash. . . . Today was a good team win. On to the next one.”

Although the Browns are having their best season in years, it probably won’t be enough to make the playoffs, and there’s been palpable disappointment in Cleveland. Mayfield obviously isn’t happy.

