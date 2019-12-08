Bill O’Brien: I didn’t have Texans ready to play

Getty Images

The most surprising result of Sunday’s early slate of games came in Houston where the Broncos ransacked the Texans.

Denver led 38-3 before the Texans got some cosmetic scores that meant the game ended with a 38-24 final score. The Broncos hit big plays on offense all day, forced three turnovers and generally pushed around a Texans team that was coming off a big win over the Patriots.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien assigned the blame for the loss to himself after the game.

“I don’t think there was anything very good,” O’Brien said, via ESPN.com. “I take full responsibility for that. Just did not have this team ready to play. Thought I did. But I thought wrong.”

O’Brien lamented the team’s inconsistency and they’ll need to find some as they’ll finish the regular season by playing the Titans in two of their final three games. Those games will likely decide the AFC South, so the Texans can’t afford more stumbles like Sunday.