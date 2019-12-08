Browns keep slim playoff hopes alive with win over Bengals

Getty Images

It’s probably too little, too late, but the Browns aren’t done just yet.

Cleveland did what it had to do in the Battle for Ohio today, beating Cincinnati 27-19 to improve to 6-7 on the season and remain in AFC wild card contention.

Baker Mayfield did not play well, but Andy Dalton didn’t, either. The difference for the Browns was Nick Chubb, who topped 100 yards with a game that included a 57-yard run.

Beating the Bengals doesn’t prove anything, and there are still major questions about whether Freddie Kitchens is the right man for the job in Cleveland. But for today, the Browns are winners.

The 1-12 Bengals have clinched last place in the AFC North. Next stop in Cincinnati: Clinch the first overall pick in the draft, which will belong to the Bengals if they lose their final three games.