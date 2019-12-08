Bucs come back to beat the Colts

Getty Images

Jameis Winston put up big numbers.

In both directions.

As a result, he had to come back to create a dramatic 38-35 win over the Colts.

Winston threw for 456 yards and four touchdowns, after leaving the game briefly to get a right hand injury checked out.

But he also threw three interceptions, and Colts linebacker Darius Leonard returned one of them for an 80-yard touchdown.

Winston got the last laugh, leading his guys back after they started playing some degree of defense.

The Bucs (6-7) also lost wide receiver Mike Evans to a hamstring injury (after an early 61-yard touchdown).

It was a brutal loss for the Colts (6-7), considering they were given plenty of opportunities by Winston himself. But playing short-handed on offense continued to be an issue. Running back Marlon Mack returned to the lineup, but had 13 carries for 38 yards, as a one-dimensional offense made mistakes late.