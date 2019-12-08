Bucs come back to beat the Colts

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 8, 2019, 4:19 PM EST
Jameis Winston put up big numbers.

In both directions.

As a result, he had to come back to create a dramatic 38-35 win over the Colts.

Winston threw for 456 yards and four touchdowns, after leaving the game briefly to get a right hand injury checked out.

But he also threw three interceptions, and Colts linebacker Darius Leonard returned one of them for an 80-yard touchdown.

Winston got the last laugh, leading his guys back after they started playing some degree of defense.

The Bucs (6-7) also lost wide receiver Mike Evans to a hamstring injury (after an early 61-yard touchdown).

It was a brutal loss for the Colts (6-7), considering they were given plenty of opportunities by Winston himself. But playing short-handed on offense continued to be an issue. Running back Marlon Mack returned to the lineup, but had 13 carries for 38 yards, as a one-dimensional offense made mistakes late.

  3. red,

    You stay on the ride, lol. They have a top three scoring offense and would be 8-5 if not for a missed chip shot against the Giants and a blown fumble return against the Titans. Arians offense also is high risk/high reward. Not every QB can play in it, which you saw when he went out for a series and how bad it was. So you just keep working on the turnovers. He also played with a small crack in his throwing hand.

  4. I think Bucs fans have learned to ride with all the ups and downs Jamis Winston has. You scream profanities at times and want to put your foot thru the TV set, while you marvel at other plays he able to makes. That’s Jamis, being Jamis!!!

  5. Evaluating Winston has to be one of the hardest jobs in the NFL. Some plays he looks like a top 10 qb and some plays he looks like one of the worst. Recently I went back and looked at the draft board and didn’t really see a player the Bucs missed on so I’m just here for the rollercoaster ride.

  6. As a Bucs fan I am torn. I am not a FSU fanboy or a Jameis hater…..I’m just a Bucs fan. I want the kid to succeed for the teams sake but at times it’s like banging your head against the wall. One minute he looks amazing the next he looks like an fish out of water. Here is what I do know…he needs serious competition next year at the very least if he stays. Wether that is through the draft or FA it doesn’t matter to me. He also needs a consistent O line. And if the Bucs sign him to anything more then a one year deal they are crazy and not a franchise tag….that needs to be used on Barrett. Either way the team looks like a team on the rise and this off season is gonna be the biggest off season this franchise has had maybe ever.

  7. to add to everyone else, Jameis is the most entertaining QB in the NFL. He will make you happy,sad,angry,and confused all before half time

  8. That’s also without a running game really and a mediocre at best OL. The pass defense is also flat out bad. With all that, he only threw them out of two games this year and has led them to a top 3 scoring offense and the league’s best passing offense. Take a look around the league. The Colts would be in first place with that kind of QB play even with the turnovers because they are significantly better than the Bucs in all of those categories but have the ordinary guy at QB who doesn’t make that many mistakes. Chicago would be in the thick of the playoff race with that kind of QB play.

