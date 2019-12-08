Chargers up 14-3 on Jaguars

Getty Images

The Chargers are willing to share the wealth in the backfield.

That even includes fullback Derek Watt.

Watt just plowed in from a yard away to give the Chargers a 14-3 lead over the Jaguars, on a day of big numbers for the rest of the guys he normally blocks for.

Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler have 122 yards from scrimmage already, with Ekeler popping a 27-yard run, and Gordon scoring the first touchdown of the day.

They have 85 of those yards on the ground so far, as they’re keeping Philip Rivers from having to do too much on his 38th birthday.